Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Cascades stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.09. 743,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.36.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. Analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

