Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.06. The stock has a market cap of £481.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

