Royal Bank of Canada Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$125.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$142.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$97.56 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$94.23 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 85.69%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

