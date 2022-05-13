Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $91.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

RCL opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

