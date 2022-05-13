Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives $561.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.