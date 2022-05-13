Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $262,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,380 shares of company stock worth $1,380,016 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.