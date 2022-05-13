Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 595.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

