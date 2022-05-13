Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading 16.2% Higher

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $83.05. 55,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 834,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 150.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

