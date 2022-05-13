Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of SBB traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.14. 617,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,158. The stock has a market cap of C$600.91 million and a P/E ratio of -45.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.