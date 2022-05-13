Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the April 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SGLDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12.
