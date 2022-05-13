Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the April 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SGLDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

