Safex Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,320.00 (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $3,320.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002241 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Safex Cash

Safex Cash (SFX) is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 155,959,602 coins and its circulating supply is 150,959,602 coins. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io . Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex

Safex Cash Coin Trading

