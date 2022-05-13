Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,703,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.