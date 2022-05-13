Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.95

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 58793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after buying an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

