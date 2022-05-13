SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $667.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $73.79 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

