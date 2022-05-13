Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Trading Down 8.6%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation provides lending and credit to the healthcare industry in the United States. It intends to engage in the development, production, and supply of medical device products. The company was formerly known as Brattle Street Investment Corp. and changed its name to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation in December 2020.

