Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Trading Down 8.6%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salona Global Medical Device (LNDZF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.