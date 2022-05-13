Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.71 ($41.80).

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded down €1.56 ($1.64) on Thursday, reaching €34.04 ($35.83). The company had a trading volume of 442,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.80. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($51.33).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

