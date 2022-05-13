Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

