SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.36 ($137.22).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.33 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €93.40 ($98.32). 2,631,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €98.59 and its 200-day moving average is €111.14. SAP has a 52 week low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($136.57).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

