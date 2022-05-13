Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.20 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.68) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.36 ($7.75).

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.46 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.52. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($17.62).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

