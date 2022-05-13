Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $67.61. 877,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

