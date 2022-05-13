Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. 4,783,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,812. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

