Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. 3,061,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

