Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 85 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.95. 1,493,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.96 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

