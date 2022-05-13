Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 6,651,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,430. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

