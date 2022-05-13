Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,866 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

