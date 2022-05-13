Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 191 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. 1,417,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,427. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.