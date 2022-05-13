Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,260 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 446,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

