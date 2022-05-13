Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.01. 9,618,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

