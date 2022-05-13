Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.87

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.87 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 80495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

