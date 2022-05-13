Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Increased to €35.10 by Analysts at UBS Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from €33.00 ($34.74) to €35.10 ($36.95) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scor from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.12.

Shares of Scor stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 8,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,394. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.28%. Analysts predict that Scor will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

