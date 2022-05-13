Scotiabank Cuts Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.75

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE S traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 349,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The stock has a market cap of C$242.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

