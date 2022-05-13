Scotiabank Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$16.75. 131,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,341. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.08 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

