Scotiabank Lowers Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$10.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Dexterra Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.