Scotiabank Lowers Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$10.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DXT stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.16. 17,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,047. The firm has a market cap of C$401.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.08. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$187.70 million. Analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

