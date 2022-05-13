Scotiabank Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$26.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $17.38 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.