Scotiabank Lowers Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$79.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$56.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.73 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.71.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 10.1700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Insiders sold a total of 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,037 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.