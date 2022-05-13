Scotiabank Trims CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Target Price to C$78.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCDBF. TD Securities cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

