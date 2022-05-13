Scotiabank Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$47.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

