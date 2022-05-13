Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given New €73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €73.00 ($76.84) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCOTF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

