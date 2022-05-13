Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 305.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 481,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after buying an additional 362,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $181.76. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

