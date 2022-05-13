Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE stock traded up $11.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. 551,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

