SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 12.6% Higher

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.36 and last traded at $69.17. 75,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,146,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

