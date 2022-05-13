Sean Finn Sells 16,500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,198,326.24.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00.

TSE:CNR traded down C$2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$142.92. 3,101,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$159.04. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

