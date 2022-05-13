SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.89 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

