Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SKHSY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.69. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

