Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SELB. StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

SELB opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

