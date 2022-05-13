Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Semrush updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

SEMR stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Semrush has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Get Semrush alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.