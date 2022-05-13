Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.07 per share, with a total value of $2,740,645.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,948,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,224,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 471,480 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,387. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

