Sentinel (DVPN) Market Capitalization Tops $10.82 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $475,332.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,997,634,102 coins and its circulating supply is 8,646,421,035 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

