Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.44 on Monday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Service Co. International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 92.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

